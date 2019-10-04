HEFLIN — When Heflin officials found out last month their city would need to float a 90-day loan of $200,000 just to pay debts, they were more than a little surprised.
The loan covered payments for the city’s debt service and payments for its fire truck and grappling truck — funds which were supposed to have been tucked away in advance for the routine payments, but, according to Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks, had been spent on other bills.
The city clerk, Shane Smith, resigned in the midst of finalizing the budget on Sept. 17, leaving city officials very little time to prepare a budget by the Oct. 1 deadline — the start of the new fiscal year. Rooks said on Friday that the city’s budget will be ready for council approval at its Oct. 22 meeting.
Rooks acknowledged that the 2018 budget was not followed correctly and he failed to go behind Smith to double-check the numbers, making sure funds were in place to pay the bills.
During a council meeting last June, John DeLoach, a certified public accountant, presented the findings of the city’s audit for fiscal 2017, during which there was a budget deficit of $109,039. The city spent more that year than anticipated — two leaking roofs on city buildings had to be replaced and paving projects caused to budget to go into the red, according to Smith.
Rooks said earlier this week that for the last two years the city has spent more than it has brought in.
One of the recommendations from DeLoach was for the city to create a rainy-day fund for emergencies.
“We don’t have a good rainy-day fund in place,” Smith said during a work session in August of 2018.
“It’s not like we’re spending money on stuff. It’s maintaining our stuff,” Smith said.
While city officials and department heads are hammering out a new budget, other cities about the same size as Heflin have already passed their budgets and it’s business as usual.
Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis can sympathize with the situation in Heflin.
“There was a time in Weaver’s history before I took over as mayor, Weaver had to do that,” said Willis.
The city had to borrow money every year just to make the budget run, he said.
“With a small city it’s a balancing act, because when you look at a big city and they lose a retail business it really doesn’t move the needle much,” Willis said, “but when you take a small city that loses a business it can throw your budget into complete catastrophe.”
One of the first things Willis did as mayor was cut excessive spending to achieve a “true balanced budget.”
Willis said the city’s budget was passed at the last council meeting and there is about $500,000 in reserve.
Willis also calls the reserve a rainy-day fund.
“In a small city, a snowstorm can be enough to cause you to be over-budget,” Willis said, citing the costs of personnel, supplies and sand for the roads.
Weaver’s checkbook is “quadruple-checked” by the city’s staff and finally by an auditor later in the budget cycle, Willis said.
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker is confident that funds will be available when the bills are due.
“We know what our bond payments are each month. We know how much money we have to have at the end of the year to make sure these bonds are paid,” Baker said.
Unlike Heflin and Weaver, Piedmont owns its utilities and can bank on income from residents’ payments each year to help fill city coffers.
“We try to put $10,000 a month into savings and what we’re doing is trying to pay cash for every piece of equipment we buy and that has really helped us a lot,” said Baker.
Baker said that being frugal helps the city. Money isn’t as available at certain times of the year, so city leaders try to be careful late in the fiscal year. He added that he was pleased with the work the city clerk, accountant and employees do to keep bills paid each month.
“Are we loaded with money? No,” Baker said. “Are we paying the bills? Yes.”