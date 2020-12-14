You are the owner of this article.
Heflin man indicted on electronic solicitation charges

A Cleburne County grand jury indicted a man recently after he reportedly tried to meet with two underage girls for sex.

The grand jury indicted a 46-year-old Heflin man during its December session with two counts of electronic solicitation of a child.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

