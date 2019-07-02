The annual Salute to America Celebration in Heflin will be held at a new time this year on July 4.
Shane Smith, Heflin city clerk, said the celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a bicycle, wagon and golf cart parade.
Starting at 6 p.m. at McIntyre Park there will be live music by the local band Turnbuckle, along with bingo games and a kids’ area with activities. McIntyre Park is located at Coleman and Evans streets, next to the Heflin Recreation Center.
Vendors will sell snow cones and snacks at the event, Smith said.
Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m., according to Smith, who added that no parking will be allowed at the assisted living facility, the formerly Cleburne County High School, on Willoughby. Smith said that people wishing to watch the fireworks need to park at Small Town Bank and the old Buster Miles parking lot on Ross Street.
Registration for parade participants start at the Cleburne County Courthouse at 5 p.m.
“It’s always a fun event for the city and to show our love for our wonderful country,” Smith said.