HEFLIN — The Easter bunny will make his annual appearance next Friday night during the Heflin Parks and Recreation flashlight Easter Egg Hunt at 8 p.m.
Last year over 300 egg seeking marauders scrambled the city football field in the dark clutching flashlights to harvest their colored eggs.
Tammy Perry, parks department director, said the free event will have over 12,000 eggs for kids 10 and under.
The football field will be divided into four sections by age according to Perry. Glow sticks will be provided.
Perry said that kids need to bring their own Easter baskets and flashlights for the hunt.
Heflin Main Street will have a week-long Easter themed event to promote Heflin businesses that starts on Monday.
The football field is located on Evans Street next to McIntyre Park.
Hop2Heflin Easter egg hunt allows visitors at participating merchants during the 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Hoppy Hour” to find an egg, then post their picture online to be included for a $100 gift certificate drawing which can be used at a Heflin merchant.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, said that Hop2Heflin is a fun way to promote and reward customers for shopping local for Easter.
The event runs from April 15-20.