You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Heflin church to offer free meals this Saturday

HEFLIN — A Heflin church will be grilling up hot dogs and hamburgers this Saturday and giving them out free of charge to the community. 

The Calvary Baptist Church on Bedwell Street will have a curbside-style food distribution from 4-6 p.m. where people can drive up to the church and the meals will be brought to them, according to the church’s pastor, Sonny Martin. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...