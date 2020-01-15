Heflin buying new fire truck with federal grant

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
HEFLIN — Within a year a new fire truck will be rolling on the streets of Heflin, thanks to a federal grant.
Jonathan Adams, Heflin’s fire chief, said the new truck is a tanker-style truck which holds over 1,000 gallons of water. The truck will be paid for through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, a federal program which supports first responders.