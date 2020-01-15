You are the owner of this article.
Heflin buying new fire truck with federal grant

Heflin Fire Chief Jonathan Adams with an old 1980 fire engine which will be replaced by a new one tanker truck. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

HEFLIN — Within a year a new fire truck will be rolling on the streets of Heflin, thanks to a federal grant. 

Jonathan Adams, Heflin’s fire chief, said the new truck is a tanker-style truck which holds over 1,000 gallons of water. The truck will be paid for through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, a federal program which supports first responders. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

