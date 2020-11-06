You are the owner of this article.
Heflin breakfast for veterans to be Wednesday

City of Heflin’s Veterans Day Breakfast Nov. 11, 2019 at the Sgt. Maj. Harold Lee Jones Armory. This was part of the program where all veterans in attendance were asked to come up front to introduce themselves. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The city of Heflin will host its annual Veterans Day breakfast Wednesday morning at the Sgt. Maj. Harold Lee Jones Armory.

According to Tammy Perry, Heflin Parks and Recreation Department director, all veterans and servicemen and women are invited. The meal will begin at 8 a.m.

