MUSCADINE — Herschel Arney lifted his hands in praise as the gospel group Heaven Seekers performed during a veterans appreciation concert at the Outreach Tabernacle and Gospel Music Park on Monday afternoon, Memorial Day, in Muscadine.
Arney, 80, was one of about 50 people in attendance to hear a variety of gospel music and inspirational speeches to honor fallen troops.
Arney, an Air Force veteran, clapped and sang along with the others as song after song from the gospel trio.
“I’m proud that I was able to serve for my country. I hope I served it well, and I appreciate those who gave it all and didn’t get a chance to come back, and I take my hat off for them all the time,” Arney said.
The event was supposed to be held at the park’s outdoor amphitheater but due to the 90 degree heat was held in an adjoining adjoining worship center, according to organizer Howard Yarbrough.
Yarbrough, 74, is a member of the Southern gospel group the Yarbroughs from Bremen, Ga., and said it’s a great feeling to know one can give a veteran something back.
Each veteran received a certificate, a gift bag and was recognized by Yarbrough.
“We just want them to know we love them, appreciate all the work that they do,” Yarbrough said.
“You know, we need to do something for our veterans, and it’s kind of a lost era you know, when they came back from Vietnam they didn't get the respect they needed, and the Afghanistan War we’re in now? What is that about, it just goes on and on,” said Yarbrough.
Yarbrough said the veterans concert was in Buchanan, Ga., last year but he hopes it becomes an annual event at the music park in Muscadine.
Marvin Moss, 75, of Phenix City came to the concert to sing as a soloist and said it’s a good idea to recognize veterans — Moss served in the Navy from 1963-67.
“It means a lot to have this. They need to recognize people that served, gave their lives for this country,” Moss said.