Georgia man sentenced in manslaughter death of Heflin motorcyclist

A Georgia man was sentenced Monday to 153 months in prison, with 33 months to actually serve behind bars, after pleading guilty last week to manslaughter.

Joseph Paul Virgil Jr., 38, of Union City, Georgia, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff and was taken into custody immediately afterward, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.

