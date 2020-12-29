You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Georgia man gets dozens of burglary, criminal mischief charges

A Georgia man remained in jail Tuesday after he allegedly stole and damaged the property of a church, a business and about a dozen people in Ranburne several weeks ago.

Ranburne police charged Samuel James Skinner, 58, of Carrollton, Ga. with 16 counts of third-degree burglary, 16 counts of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of criminal trespassing.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...