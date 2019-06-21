HEFLIN — A Georgia man was arrested Thursday in Bowdon, Ga., and charged in the February death of Ranburne resident Bryttanie Russell.
Christopher Landon Haehnlein is alleged to have been driving a four-door GMC truck that struck Russell at her home on the night of Feb. 25. The corner of Russell’s mobile home was damaged where her body hit the structure. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Cleburne County Coroner Adam Downs.
Haehnlein was taken into custody Thursday by Georgia and Alabama law enforcement officials in Bowdon without incident after a grand jury returned an indictment for manslaughter.
Joseph Freeman, Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office investigator, said Haehnlein was taken into custody by Cleburne County deputies and several Georgia law enforcement agencies at the home of a relative of Haehnlein.
Freeman said he presented the case to the grand jury earlier this month.
Freeman said that Haehnlein could be in Cleburne County Jail as early as Friday depending on whether he waives extradition.