A Cleburne County grand jury indicted a Fruithurst man last week after he allegedly sexually abused someone in 2017 and 2018.
The 48-year-old man was indicted on one count of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
According to his indictment, the man raped and sexually abused the victim between October 2017 and January 2018.
Cleburne County Chief Deputy Joseph Freeman said deputies arrested the man Wednesday and booked him into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $90,000. On Thursday morning, the man was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. The man is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Oct. 31 for an arraignment.
Freeman declined to comment further on the man’s case.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are both class A felonies. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.