Empty Stocking buys gifts for foster kids despite pandemic

Iesha Beard and Seyram Selase from the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention present Empty Stocking director Kenny Steppe with a $1,000 donation.

 Contributed

A local nonprofit was still able to complete its yearly mission despite canceling its main fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenny Steppe, the director of the Empty Stocking, a local group that buys Christmas presents for foster children in Calhoun and Cleburne Counties, said the charity had finished buying presents for those children Tuesday morning.

