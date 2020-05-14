Crews to finish drainage work this week before paving Cleburne County Road 10

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Cleburne County Road 10. The road department has installed 16 new drainage pipes along the road to get it ready for re-paving this summer. Over four miles of CR 10 will be repaved. Photo by Bill Wilson
HEFLIN — By Friday the Cleburne County road department should be finished with installing drainage pipes along County Road 10.
The road is slated for repaving this summer according to Kim Brown, Cleburne County administrator, who said that more than 4 miles of the road will be repaved at a cost of $567,000. Brown said Thursday the money will come from federal aid funds.