HEFLIN — One of Heflin’s newest businesses aims to keep its customers in stitches.
Opened last November, Stitch-a-Doodle offers handmade quilts, gifts, sewing supplies, T-shirts, fabric — and advice, from co-owners Jane Stephens and Brenda Laminack. They opened the business after a sewing group they belonged to had met for a number of years at the Heflin Community Arts Center.
Stephens, 57, said the closed group still meets but now its members gather in a back room at the business to pursue the art of sewing, quilting and crafting.
“We just help each other out,” Stephens said.
Stephens met Laminack seven years ago at the Cleburne County Farmers Market. The two started talking about having a meeting place and encountered Heflin City Clerk Shane Smith, who offered the newly formed group a room at the arts center.
Stephens said the business also offers quilting, embroidery and sewing classes.
“I’ve got a sewing class right now, we meet once a week. I’ve got two little girls that are sewing and wanting to sew,” Stephens said.
Stephens said the children want to make something on their own and learn a skill they can use.
“It’s coming back,” Stephens said, referring to sewing in general.
Stephens said there was a point where the cost of fabric made it cheaper to buy a finished article than it was to buy the fabric and sew it into something.
She said the cost of everything is going up in China and it’s now becoming cheaper for people to sew things themselves, plus some just like the quality of handmade goods.
Sewing is not just for women, according to Stephens.
“My son sews. He’s 35 and he sews,” she said.
According to Laminack, “There are a lot of boys who want to learn how to sew.”
Walk-in visitors also inquire about developing their own sewing skills.
“A lot of people have embroidery machines that they got for Christmas and they don’t know how to use them, so we do embroidery classes,” Stephens said.
The store offers for sale all kinds of sewing tools, fabrics and hundreds of handmade items.
The store is open Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Wednesdays when the closing time at 5 p.m. On Saturday the business is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The store is located at 3696 U.S. Highway 78 in Heflin.