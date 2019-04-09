The Cleburne County Board of Education met Monday night and unanimously approved nine resignations, most due to retirement.
The board accepted the resignations of the following staffers:
— Chris Wigley, physical education teacher at Fruithurst Elementary School, effective May 28.
— Rita Blanton, child nutrition program worker at Cleburne County Elementary School, effective June 1.
— Lois Campbell, child nutrition program worker at Pleasant Grove Elementary School.
— Angela Triplett, child nutrition program manager and bookkeeper at Pleasant Grove Elementary School, effective June 1.
— Rhonda Davison, teacher at Ranburne High School, effective May 29.
— Timothy Davis, instructor at Cleburne County Career Technical School, effective June 1.
— Tim Perkins, physical education teacher at Pleasant Grove Elementary School, effective June 1.
— Michael Shortt, physical education teacher, athletic director and head football coach at Cleburne County High School, effective June 1.
— Valrie Bain, principal at Cleburne County High School, effective July 1.
The board also unanimously approved Chase Whitley as a volunteer coach at Ranburne High School.
The next regular board meeting will be held at Ranburne High School at 4 p.m. May 6.