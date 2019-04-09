Cleburne County Board of Education

The Cleburne County Board of Education building. 

 Photo by Misty Pointer / The Cleburne News

The Cleburne County Board of Education met Monday night and unanimously approved nine resignations, most due to retirement.

The board accepted the resignations of the following staffers:

— Chris Wigley, physical education teacher at Fruithurst Elementary School, effective May 28.

— Rita Blanton, child nutrition program worker at Cleburne County Elementary School, effective June 1.

— Lois Campbell, child nutrition program worker at Pleasant Grove Elementary School.

— Angela Triplett, child nutrition program manager and bookkeeper at Pleasant Grove Elementary School, effective June 1.

— Rhonda Davison, teacher at Ranburne High School, effective May 29.

— Timothy Davis, instructor at Cleburne County Career Technical School, effective June 1.

— Tim Perkins, physical education teacher at Pleasant Grove Elementary School, effective June 1.

Michael Shortt, physical education teacher, athletic director and head football coach at Cleburne County High School, effective June 1.

— Valrie Bain, principal at Cleburne County High School, effective July 1.

The board also unanimously approved Chase Whitley as a volunteer coach at Ranburne High School.

The next regular board meeting will be held at Ranburne High School at 4 p.m. May 6.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

