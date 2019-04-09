The 2019 Cleburne County Fair will crown Miss Cleburne County Fair during its Natural Beauty Pageant this Sunday at the Heflin Armory.
Organizer Sandy Sanders said the beauty pageant will begin at 2 pm.
Sanders said that no “glitz and glamour” are allowed and no traditional pageant gowns are permitted. Sanders said the girls must wear age-appropriate makeup without fake eyelashes or teeth veneers.
“We just want it to be the natural beauty of the girls, so they would just wear basically something they probably already have in their closet, we don’t want them to have to spend a lot of money to enter it,” Sanders said.
Sanders encourages participants to wear sundresses, cowboy boots, sandals, hair braids and cowboy hats.
“Dress like you would if you were going to a county fair,” Sanders said.
There are five separate categories divided by age. Miss Cleburne County Fair is open to girls in the seventh to 12th grades, and the winner will receive a $500 scholarship.
The winners of the pageant will make an appearance at the fair in August. The winner of Miss Cleburne County Fair will also make an appearance at the Cleburne County Rodeo next month, according to Sanders.