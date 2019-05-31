The Cleburne County School system is offering free breakfast, lunch and dinner to any child up to age 18 this summer at various locations in the county.
Cleburne County Schools’ child nutrition coordinator, Kellie Grubbs, said the summer feeding program is an opportunity to feed kids during the summer that might not have that option.
Last November the school system started a supper program at all its elementary schools to offer kids a hot meal before they head home for the day.
“We did the supper during the school year and just kind of wanted to continue on and see how we could do this summer,” Grubbs said.
Grubbs said that the meals will be served at five different locations in the county.
“We’re a very rural county, it makes it hard to reach all the needy children ... We had a bus that became available that we could utilize,” Grubbs said. The bus will be used to deliver meals to the various locations that will be serving food.
According to the Census Bureau, Cleburne County has a poverty rate of 19.1 percent, however 30 percent of school-aged children live in poverty.
“We have children that don’t eat during the summer and so I felt like this was a key opportunity to try to help with some of that,” said Grubbs.
The Monday-Friday feeding program will start June 4 at the following locations except for Fruithurst Elementary. No meals will be served July 1-4.
— Cleburne County High School
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.
— Ranburne High School
Breakfast: 8:30-9:15 a.m.
Supper: 3:45-4:30 p.m. & 7:15 p.m.-8 p.m.
— Heflin City Arts Center
Breakfast: 7:30-8:05 a.m.
Lunch: 12:25-1:05 p.m.
— Fruithurst Elementary School (Begins June 11)
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
— Cleburne County Career Technical School
Breakfast only: 10-10:30 a.m.
For more information call 256-463-5624 or visit www.cleburneschools.net