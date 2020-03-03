You are the owner of this article.
Cleburne keeps Cobb on commission, sends District 4 to runoff

Cleburne election 2020

Cleburne County Courthouse Tuesday night was the scene of the voting returns. Right is Laura Cobb, Cleburne County Commission District 1, who won reelection by beating Richard "Rick" Edwards. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

HEFLIN — Cleburne County Commissioner Laura Cobb was reelected to her seat from District No. 1, defeating challenger Richard “Rick” Edwards.

Election officials, law enforcement, candidates and interested onlookers crammed the dimly lit rotunda of the Cleburne County courthouse to view official voting tallies as they were posted Tuesday night. 

