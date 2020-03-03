Cleburne keeps Cobb on commission, sends District 4 to runoff

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
Cleburne County Courthouse Tuesday night was the scene of the voting returns. Right is Laura Cobb, Cleburne County Commission District 1, who won reelection by beating Richard "Rick" Edwards. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
HEFLIN — Cleburne County Commissioner Laura Cobb was reelected to her seat from District No. 1, defeating challenger Richard “Rick” Edwards.
Election officials, law enforcement, candidates and interested onlookers crammed the dimly lit rotunda of the Cleburne County courthouse to view official voting tallies as they were posted Tuesday night.