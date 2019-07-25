HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Hospital Board discussed a proposal by Tracy Lambert, Cleburne County EMS director, Thursday night to station an ambulance in Ranburne on a part-time basis.
Cleburne EMS does not have an ambulance stationed in Ranburne, though it did briefly in 2010. It proved to be cost-prohibitive for the volume of calls in that area. Cleburne EMS’s headquarters is on County Road 46 in Heflin.
In May a Georgia ambulance company, Lifeline Emergency Medical Services, announced plans to locate in Ranburne. Lambert said that Lifeline is still waiting on required state permits to start their ambulance service.
Lambert said that the Cleburne EMS ambulance will be in Ranburne 40 hours a week until December, when a decision will be made to either continue or stop service.
Lambert hopes to have the ambulance stationed in Ranburne before football season starts next month.
“One of my goals has been to get the people of Ranburne an ambulance in some sort of fashion,” Lambert said after the meeting.
Lambert said he hopes to have a crew in Ranburne Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or noon to 8 p.m., though the schedule is tentative.
Board members were receptive to the idea.
Lambert also said an ambulance is now stationed in Fruithurst to serve the residents in that part of the county.
He told the board that he has concerns about the new annual contract Cleburne EMS has with Cleburne County E911.
Lambert said that Cleburne E911 requires $5,000 in training for emergency medical dispatchers. Lambert said he has no problem reimbursing the $5,000 if receipts can be provided by Cleburne E911.
Lambert said that Sherry Brown, Cleburne County Hospital Board chairperson, will discuss the matter with Cleburne E911.
“She’s going to let them know the concerns with us … giving $5,000 whether they get training or not,” Lambert said.
According to Lambert the county EMS service paid Cleburne E911 $28,910 and next year Cleburne E911 is proposing a figure of $36,367, which includes the $5,000 dispatch training fee, a 27 percent increase.
In other matters, Rudy Rooks, Heflin’s Mayor, addressed the hospital board and commended everyone present for the nursing home’s recent state inspections resulting in zero deficiencies.
Rooks thanked Tony Culberson, Cleburne County Nursing Home administrator, the staff and the hospital board.