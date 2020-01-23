Cleburne County gets grant to upgrade lighting

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Cleburne County maintenance director Fred Cain holds up a 400 watt light bulb at the Cleburne County courthouse that will soon be replaced with more energy efficient LED bulbs. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
HEFLIN — Thanks to a federal grant to upgrade Cleburne County’s aging light fixtures with more efficient LED bulbs, taxpayers will pay $9,000 less per year to illuminate county buildings.
Kim Brown, Cleburne County’s chief financial administrator, said the county received a $25,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for the State Energy Program for energy-efficient improvements. The grant requires the county to match 20 percent, $5,000, according to Brown, who said it won’t take long for the county to recoup the expense.