This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Cleburne County Extension open house and 4-H competition Wed. night in Heflin. Greta Butterworh,10, with a poster which of her cookies she made that won a first place blue ribbon. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star