Extension open house

Cleburne County Extension open house and 4-H competition Wed. night in Heflin. Greta Butterworh,10, with a poster which of her cookies she made that won a first place blue ribbon. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County extension office was filled with seasonal delights and merriment during the annual 4-H competition and extension open house Wednesday night.

Debby Mathews, county extension coordinator, said 57 kids entered projects ranging from photography, birdhouses, bat houses and cookie baking into the contest. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...