HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission unanimously passed its fiscal year 2020 budget Wednesday morning and the news is good — an estimated year-end reserve of nearly $2.9 million is projected.
The commission meeting was a continuance from the Sept. 9 meeting, the only order of business being to approve the budget.
Councilman Emmett Owen and Commission Chairman Ryan Robertson were not present at the meeting, which lasted only about five minutes.
Commissioner Laura Cobb thanked the staff and all the employees who had worked on the budget.
“I think it’s a good budget,” Cobb said.
Kim Brown, Cleburne County chief finance administrator, said the budget has been in the works since July.
“This is a conservative budget. We’re expecting to finish with about $165,000 more than we did the previous year, so it’s a really good budget,” Brown said.
Not that happy with the budget was Cleburne County Coroner Adam Downs, who asked for $34,388 but was approved for only $24,127 — which has to include his $12,000 annual salary, Social Security of $918 and $720 for cell phone reimbursement.
“That does not leave a lot of working room,” Downs said.
“It is what it is. I guess I’ll have to work with it. If we run out of money we will have to sit down and refigure at some point in time,” Downs said by phone Wednesday.
“I see different needs for the coroner’s office than the commissioners see. Maybe if they had to deal with some of the things I have to deal with they might understand a little better,” Downs said.
Downs requested $1,200 for deputy coroner pay but was approved for $600.
“A lot of the time what I have had to pay the deputy coroners for is to actually come help me get bodies in and out of the morgue because I don’t have a way to get them in and out by myself,” Downs said.