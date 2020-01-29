Cleburne chamber plans annual dinner

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce President Sandy Sanders, at right, and chamber executive director Chad Robertson, next from right, tell Ranburne Town Council members about the chamber at a Monday night meeting.