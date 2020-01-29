You are the owner of this article.
Cleburne chamber plans annual dinner

Ranburne council

Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce President Sandy Sanders, at right, and chamber executive director Chad Robertson, next from right, tell Ranburne Town Council members about the chamber at a Monday night meeting. (Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star)

 (Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star)

The Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual chamber dinner next week at Curvin’s Country Acres near Abel.

The dinner will feature keynote speaker Jimmie Thompson, who is the executive director of the soon-to-be opened assisted living facility, Carillon Oaks, in Heflin.

