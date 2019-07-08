The Cleburne County Board of Education handled the routine business of hiring and approving bids Monday morning during their monthly meeting in Heflin.
The board unanimously approved hiring:
— Andrew Owens, physical education teacher at Fruithurst Elementary
— Gayla Blanton, teacher at Fruithurst Elementary
— Dawn Hall, teacher at Ranburne High School
— Alicia Miller, child nutrition program assistant
— Terry McLeroy, bus driver at Cleburne County High School
— Melody Hockman, fifth grade math teacher at Cleburne County Elementary School
— Debbie Holt, special education bus driver aide
— Kelly Boyd, special education paraprofessional
The board approved the transfer of Debbie Holt, special education paraprofessional, from Cleburne County Elementary School to the same position at Cleburne County High School.
The board unanimously approved the resignations of:
— Tricia Ogletree, special education paraprofessional at Cleburne County High School
— Karley Johnson, teacher at Cleburne County Elementary School
— Amanda Norris, science teacher at Cleburne County High School
— Lori Jones, half-day fourth- to sixth-grade teacher at Fruithurst Elementary School. Jones will remain half-day librarian.
The board rescinded the resignation of Diana Hardy, school system gifted teacher. The board had previously accepted Hardy’s resignation at the May meeting but according to Chad Young, Cleburne County Schools superintendent, she changed her mind about resigning. Rescinding the resignation was a formality, Young said.
The board approved a bid from Lincoln Excavating and Construction for paving projects at Cleburne County High School including:
— The repair and expansion of a parking lot at the middle school and high school for $44,900.
— Resurfacing the track at L.E. Bell Stadium for $38,925. According to Young, the track at the stadium is at least 18 years old.
— The road at the top of the Cleburne County football field for $13,050.
The board unanimously approved a bid from Willoughby Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc. in the amount of $339,980 to re-roof various buildings at Pleasant Grove Elementary School.
Young said money from the school fundraiser “Even-For-Education” will supplement supplies and fees for students during registration. Young said that $35,000 worth of supplies have already been purchased.
The first day of school for students is August 7.
The next regular board meeting will be held at the board’s central office in Heflin on Monday, August 5 at 4 p.m.