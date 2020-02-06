You are the owner of this article.
Blossman Gas acquires Stateline Gas in Ranburne

Blossman Gas Inc. has acquired two Southeastern propane companies, including Stateline Gas in Ranburne, the company said Thursday.

Blossman, the largest privately held propane company in the U.S., also acquired Youmans Gas & Oil of Hollywood, S.C., according to Glynda Williamson, the company’s office manager at Blossman Gas in Bowdon, Ga.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

