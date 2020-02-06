Blossman Gas acquires Stateline Gas in Ranburne

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Blossman Gas Inc. has acquired two Southeastern propane companies, including Stateline Gas in Ranburne, the company said Thursday.
Blossman, the largest privately held propane company in the U.S., also acquired Youmans Gas & Oil of Hollywood, S.C., according to Glynda Williamson, the company’s office manager at Blossman Gas in Bowdon, Ga.