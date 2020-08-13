You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Back to school: Cleburne County students return to classes

First Day Of School At Pleasant Grove Elementary School In Hollis

First Day Of School At Pleasant Grove Elementary School In Hollis

1 of 17

HOLLIS — As the morning sun burned off the hazy fog hovering over Pleasant Grove Elementary, parents lined outside of Kristi Moore’s kindergarten class to nervously drop off their 5-year-olds Thursday morning.

Moore greeted each kid with a hug as parents took photos of the milestone with their phones. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...