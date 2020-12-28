You are the owner of this article.
Assault suspect arrested as fugitive in Heflin

Authorities arrested a Georgia man last week for allegedly fleeing his home after being charged with assault there.

Heflin police apprehended Timothy Scott Johns, 31, of Newnan, Ga., on Wednesday. 

