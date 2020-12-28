Assault suspect arrested as fugitive in Heflin

Authorities arrested a Georgia man last week for allegedly fleeing his home after being charged with assault there.
Heflin police apprehended Timothy Scott Johns, 31, of Newnan, Ga., on Wednesday.
Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.