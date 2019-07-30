RANBURNE — The Ranburne Town Council unanimously voted to open a council seat Monday night.
Ranburne Town Councilman Dennis Anglin was voted in as mayor pro tem to replace Chuck Smith, who took that position in May and became mayor in June. Former Mayor Jim Smith had failed to attend any council meetings or establish a quorum over the course of 90 consecutive days and was removed from the position.
Anglin’s change in role leaves a vacancy on the governing body. The council is expected to fill that seat in its next meeting.
Anglin, who was appointed as councilman in October 2017, said he wants to help the people of Ranburne in any way that he can in his new capacity as mayor pro tem.
Floy Henry, 58, said during the meeting that he was interested in filling the vacancy.
During the meeting, the council also:
— Heard from Ranburne Police Chief Steve Tucker that the two new police vehicles the department purchased were working out fine. The department’s computers will need maintenance to seamlessly transfer video from cameras in the vehicles, he said.
— Voted unanimously to spend $150 for a full-page advertisement in the Ranburne football program, to feature a photo of the entire Ranburne Police Department and its new vehicles.
— Handed out trophies for a recent Rook tournament benefiting the Ranburne senior center. Matching funds from Modern Woodmen of America will be used to remodel and update the building’s antiquated kitchen. Steve Knight and Brandon Knight won first place; Clyde Farlow and Celia McCord won second.