For the fourth consecutive year, the Heflin Cultural Arts & Heritage Council will host Missoula Children’s Theatre, with a production of Peter & Wendy!
The weather-delayed ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ wrestling tournament turned out to be a huge success for the Cleburne County wrestling team. The Tigers scored 210 points and finished first, edging out Weaver. The Bearcats had 200.5 points. Leeds was third with 177 points and Wellborn with 165 points rounded out the top four.
As drought conditions in northeastern Alabama continued to ease this week, the U.S. Forest Service got back to one of its jobs in the Talladega National Forest: setting things on fire.
My first memory of Mother was when she once said I could walk by myself to play with two older girls who lived a few houses down from our home on Norwood Avenue. The trust she placed in me made me feel independent and free to pursue friendships. That pivotal moment started me on a path of feeling confident and of having friends.