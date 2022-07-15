City, county authorities making bulky trash disposal easier with upcoming events

Calhoun County householders who need to dispose of trash more substantial than cereal boxes, coffee grounds and drink cans will have opportunities in the near future to dispose of bulky or hazardous items.
City of Anniston Disposal Day
The city of Anniston has set up a disposal weekend to allow for pickup of items the street department doesn’t accept anymore. Such weekends are being held once per quarter; the next one will be at the end of July, and the one after that will be in October.
On July 29-30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, one roll-off dumpster will be placed in each of Anniston’s four wards:
WARD 1 - Pelham Park Parking Lot
Address: 349 Cave Road
Directions: https://bit.ly/3wvZDEh
WARD 2 - Carver Community Center Parking Lot
Address: 720 W. 14th St.
Directions: https://bit.ly/3543I7g
WARD 3 - South Highland Community Center Parking Lot
Address: 229 Allen Avenue
Directions: https://bit.ly/36DTsDd
WARD 4 - Norwood Hodges Community Center Parking Lot
Address: 3125 Spring Valley Road
Directions: https://bit.ly/3qunznw
To get questions answered about what’s accepted in these dumping bins, contact Anniston public works at 256-231-7742, ext. 272, or read the city’s debris policy at: www.annistonal.gov/public-works
In general, however, the following items are prohibited at each ward’s dump site:
— Hazardous waste of any kind (i.e. batteries, corrosives)
— Paint
— Electronics
— Tires
— Freon appliances (i.e. refrigerators, freezers)
Calhoun County free landfill day
The Calhoun County Commission will host a day for bringing large-scale trash to the county landfill at 3625 Morrisville Road and dumping it free of charge.
The free disposal will be allowed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. this coming Saturday, July 16.
Disposal of shingles, carpet, scrap metal remodeling waste, appliances, yard waste will be allowed. Recycling areas will be set up to accept scrap metal, used motor oil and car batteries. There will be a charge, however, for household garbage, and tires.
For more information on that event, please contact: 256-236-2411, or visit: https://bit.ly/3L801Nh
Electronics recycling drive
For residents who need to dispose of old electronics, Calhoun County is hosting an electronics recycling drive on Thursday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Items accepted include:
— Computers
— Laptops
— Cell phones
— Televisions
— Microwave ovens
— Wires
— Projectors
Disposal will take place at the back parking lot of the Ken Joiner Calhoun County Administration Building, 1702 Noble Street. For more information call 256-237-1621.