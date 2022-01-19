Childersburg middle and high schools will go to virtual learning Thursday

A bomb threat was called into Childersburg High School this afternoon, according to a news release.
The caller stated the threat was to occur Thursday, but according to the release by the high school, there is no evidence at this time that this is a credible threat.
However, out of an "abundance of caution" the high school and middle school will be on virtual learning Thursday. The threat is under investigation by law enforcement, according to the release.
The Childersburg elementary schools will be open as normal.