Catholic response to question on Purgatory

I’m sure you can imagine my surprise, when in the Oct. 29 edition of “Religion Roundtable,” I discovered that a unique question of Catholic doctrine was posed to two protestant ministers in our community. Our editor was kind enough to grant me some space to speak on behalf of the Catholic faith community to whom the question explicitly refers. The question was: “Do you believe in purgatory/limbo?” I will respond to that question shortly, but first something else must be made crystal clear.
Catholics in the Deep South are long accustomed to having their faith misrepresented in the pulpits of other faith communities as well as in the public square. Virulent anti-Catholicism is a real experience for Catholics in many parts of the world, but especially in the Deep South, in which Catholicism is a minority religion in a majority of evangelical Christians. One of the reasons that this anti-Catholicism persists is that Catholics in the Deep South are often not permitted to speak for themselves. As the famous television personality Archbishop Fulton Sheen said: “Most people don’t disagree with what the Catholic Church teaches, they disagree with what they have been told by others that the Catholic Church teaches.”
Catholic belief teaches that only the Church, and no solitary individual person, can give us any knowledge about the afterlife, and this Church is the same Church founded by the Lord Jesus Christ on the confession of faith of the Twelve Apostles with St. Peter as the head (Mt. 16:18-19). The Apostles were the unique witnesses to everything that Jesus said and did. This is attested to in John 21:25 when the Apostle says: “But there were also many other things which Jesus did; were every one of them to be written, I suppose that the world itself could not contain the books that would be written.” This teaches us that while the Sacred Scriptures remain for us an unparalleled source of knowledge of the teaching of Jesus, there is also a deposit of knowledge of the faith found in the unbroken and sacred Tradition received by the Apostles. In fact, the very list of books in the Bible considered inspired by the Holy Spirit (The Canon) could not have been formed without reference to criteria based on the teachings received by the Apostles and their successors in the Church.
And so we come to the point about purgatory. The Church gives the name purgatory to the merciful final purification of those who die in friendship with God but whose faith at the moment of death was imperfect. We remember that Jesus is the shepherd and “refresher” of the immortal soul as well as the mortal body (Ps. 23). Purgatory is not a state of punishment or pain, but rather a state of purification and transition, so that the souls of the just will be freed from whatever imperfection clings to them in order to achieve the holiness necessary to enter heaven. Both the Apostles Peter and Paul speak in the Scripture about a “cleansing fire” that saves a person’s soul. (1 Cor. 3:11-15 and 1 Pet. 1:7)St. John Chrysostom reminds us that Holy Job offered purifying sacrifices for the imperfections of his sons and daughters (Job 1:5) so why can we not offer a sacrifice of prayer for the purification of the souls of our loved ones? In the Second Book of Maccabees, (12:46) purifying prayers are offered for the martyred Jewish soldiers whose bodies were found with amulets on them, indicating friendship with God, but imperfect faith in His power. Both Peter and Paul, and of course the Lord Jesus, would have been very familiar with this Maccabean Scripture later edited out of the Bible in some communities at the time of the Reformation.
The eternal belief of Catholic and Orthodox Christians is that our prayers are for the living and also for those who have died in true but imperfect friendship with Christ. We believe that the Saints in heaven pray for us as well. How could they not? Every Eucharistic celebration offers these prayers and asks for these prayers. Should any person have any question about the faith or practice of Catholic Christians, please go directly to the source, The Catechism of the Catholic Church, which is available online at:usccb.org/beliefs-and-teachings/what-we-believe/catechism/catechism-of-the-catholic-church, or you can find a hard copy in any reputable bookstore. Above all, in questions pertaining to anyone’s faith, feel free to positively share your own tradition and beliefs, but be dedicated to doing everything possible to show respect and honor for beliefs different from yours rather than seeking to tear down and vandalize what someone else dearly loves.