Cars in front of Talladega residence robbed in back-to-back days

Talladega Police are investigating the theft of two more catalytic converters as well as the drive shaft from a 1977 model Chevrolet Silverado.
According to Captain Jeremy Faulkner, the drive shaft, valued at $400, was reported stolen first, on Monday between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. from in front of a residence on Honeysuckle Ridge.
Faulkner said whoever stole the drive shaft would not have to have any particular automotive knowledge or skill.
There were no witnesses or suspects in that case, but it appears that someone came back the following morning, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., and stole the catalytic converter off the same vehicle as well as the converter of a 1990’s model Chevrolet Silverado parked in front of the same residence.
There are no witnesses or suspects in this case either.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents can contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web page, www.talladega.com.