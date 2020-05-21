Candidates for Graduation

A-F
Jazmine Danielle Adams, Dustin Ellis Adamson, Sara Kate Adkinson, Krisalyn Nicole Austin, Brianna Marie Bailey, KelliAnna Rae Barclay, Jacob Lane Bowers, Bailey Renee Carden, Danielle Austyn Cash , Christopher Lee Cash, Hanna Nicole Caywood, Brancen Tripp Champion, Rachel Anne Christopher, Abigail Faith Crist, Madalene Hope Davis, Jake Aaron Duncan, Tristan Jacob Easterwood, Haley Nicole Eaves, Alyssa Danielle Elders, Jayda Selah Fair, Gabriel Brandon Finley, Dalton Thomas Fitch, Cameron Bruce Foushee
G-M
Chloe Hayven Garcia, Jasmine Di'Ann Goodson, Ty Hunter Grayson, Briley Lane Hale, Brennan Todd Hardy, Katarina Nicole Harris, Rayvion JaVaun Harris, Wyatt Gage Harrison, Hunter Payton Henderson, William Aaron Hicks, Matthew Blake Hollis, Stephen Drake Hollis, Lauren Elizabeth Knapp, Ty Ryker Poe Lambright, Hannah Marie Martin, Kailyn Danielle Magouirk, Kayleigh Marie Matson, Jared Walker McFall, Kristina Necole Montgomery
N-Z
Thomas Clyde Nelson, Wesley Blake Ogle, Jaelyn Rae Perunko, Brady Ryan Pitts, Nicholas Grady Silvey, Emerson Sontay-Abac, Micah Christian Southern, Taylor Lynn Steed, Mary Ann Stinnett, Isaiah Joelell Tapia, Domonique Danzel Thomas, Autumn Brooke Widgeon, Micah Daniel Wilkerson, Tyler Chase Wilkerson, Gavin Chandler Williams, Zackary Cade Williamson, Austin Jay Wyatt and Olivia-Kathryn Anne Yancey