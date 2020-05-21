Candidates for Graduation

A-F
Monica Marie Arenth, Deja Janae Almon, Destiny Ashante Arnold, Fernanda Arroyo, Gabrielle Alexis Barnes, Briana Lynn Behel, Xavier Kyle Bissette, Faith MacKenzie Bonness, Lauryn Elaine Brown, Lyndsey Paige Brown, Jacob George Otis Buchanan, Jaquan Kahleel Buggs, Isaiah Breon Bush, Blayze Keyton Butler, Ryanne Leigh Butterworth, Kimberly Michelle Carbajal, Kaylee Leanne Carroll, Stefanie Breyonte' Christopher, Aaliyah Mionna-Meshell Crews, Lasonya Anbrionna Crook, Zion Myelle Dansby, Isaiah Emmanuel Davis, Mel Johan Delgado, Mikayla Nicole Dulin, Xavier Dior Edmondson, Teana Rayne Edwards, Xavier Deshun Elston, Destini S'Nia Kimora Elston, Rezaea Dericka Foroutan
G-L
Makerrian Devone Gay Jr, Amiya Nashea Gibson, Kyle Eugene Goedde, Ashley Michelle Gomez, Ariyana Charlize Gooden, Demar Deshawn Graham, Diamond Keira Griffin, Luis German Guzman, Kaitlyn Aubrey Harper, McKenzie Rose Heard, Justavious Elijah Heard, Ivy Starr Houser, Takierra Nykayla Hudson, Kaylee Marie Hurt, Travis Tyshawn Ivy, Zaejuan Artez Johnson, Leonta Toryelle Jamal Jones, Aniah Jaid Jones, Ethan Storm Kay, Jacob Hunter Landingham, Ja'Marcus Taeshun Loundy, Savannah Lea Lynch
M-T
Jesus Alexander Martinez, Keyona Lea McCallum, Myles Christian McLaughlin, Mason Hunter McLeod, Tashon Lanoy Miller, Destin Juan Moss, Jahir Zashary Ortis-Rodriguez, Miah Marie Osborne, David Allen Pacheco, Jessie Blade Parker, Edwin Warren Pate, Troymetrus Devonte Phillips, Jordan Andrea Rowe, Robert James Shelton, Olivia Paige Sherbett, Jakob Lee Skipper, Adam Lee Smith, Tyler Dshunte Smith, Giovanni Elijah Soto, Maleia Leioni Spears, DeAvian Takia Stewart, Dion Khallil Talley, Aramis Jhaheem Taylor, Brennan Wayne Tevepaugh, Raquon Davonta Thomas, Timothy Jacob Thurman, Roilan Miguel Torres, Lyndah Katryiece Truss
U-Z
Taylor Jordan Waddell-Smith, Zykeya Nicole Denise Watson, Teonna Monea Williams, Rachel Ciara Willis, Benjamin Phillip Wilson, Trimaine Montez Wilson, Harrison Drake Winfield, Tristan Jay Ryan Womack and Destiny Alexis Woodard