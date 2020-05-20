Candidates for Graduation

A-F
Trevor Cole Anderson, Kailey Alexis Ballew ,Qadir Rahman Muhammad Bey, Madison Hope Blackerby, Luteasha Shaine Ann Brazier, Logan Kaleb Brewer , Hailey Elizabeth Brown , Matthew Dell Justice Carroll, Jonathan Michael Carroll-Hughes, Hayle Lynn Cole, Chandler Trent Collins, Caden Sewell Compton, Justin Dylan Dedmon, Brant Matthew Deerman, Hayley Megan Ellison , Daisha Michelle Flint, Tony Ray Folsom
G-L
Cloie Jade Grimes, Hanna Kristine Hardin, Jeremigh Adrian Harrell, Hunter Wade Heitz, Alexis Jade Hilburn , Erin Montana Hilburn , McKayla Elizabeth Hinson, Madison Ann Holbrook, Bryson Gregg Ingram, Helen-Mae Rosalee Ireland, Malachi James Jackson-Talmadge , Dezmond Keshaun Johnson, Patrick Isaiah Johnson, Melony Justice Link
M-Q
Carter Scott Maddox , Anna Marie Malloy , Cody Lane Mancilla , Joshua Ryan Maurice , Honesty Paige Mayhall, Christian Trey McFarland , Bryce Martin Mohon, Trace Lathan Moore, Kimberly Lynn Nicholson, Emma Shane Penny , Austin Lee Peoples, Destiney Paige Pruitt
R-T
Maleah Elizabeth Lynn Rodriguez, Raymond Wayne Ruggles , Logan Dwayne Shoemaker , Dawson Grant Skinner, Alexis Rae Smart , Ashley Nicole Smith, Kayle Grace Smith, Micheal Bryant Spears, Carson Bennett Spivey , Adelynn Loraine Straub, Joshua Garrett Strickland, Ethan Cole Swinford, Kendall James Teague, Aliyah Arianna Teague , Shawn Wesley Thompson, Silas Christopher Thompson , Jasmine Mae Tolbert, Logan Jonathan Tyree
U- Z
Tyler Eugene Warren, Maggie Elizabeth Watts, Summer Michelle Welsh , Hayes Samuel Winstead, Jaidyn Danielle Young, Sean Calvin Young