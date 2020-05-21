Candidates for Graduation

A-F
Rudy Kaleb Abbott, Tristan Aaron O'Neal Angles, Deja Corin Atkisson, MaKayla Breanne Barger, Shelby Michala Benningfield, Tristen Sky Blohm, Kaytie Marie Britton, Caitlyn Amanda Callahan, Emilie Brooke Cangialosi, Alyssa Lynn Cheatham, Jaden Wesley Cheatwood, Ethan Nathaniiel-Lee Denham, Natalee Autumn Denham, Chandler Brooke Dorsett, Colton Parker East, Dalton James Estes, Jacob Taylor Estes, Jonathan Blake Evans, Hattie Jean Ewing, Kason Lee Ferguson, Trenton Joseph Findley
G-L
Jamison Drake Hardy, Madison McKenzie Hayes, Coleman Hunter Haynes, Kelsey Elizabeth Heath, Jay Earl Hinkle, Emma Grace Hood, Ryan Scott Horrobin, Kylan James Hulsey, Wyatt Grant Ingram, Brianna Christine Johnson, Joseph Paul Johnson, William Allen Johnston, Jeffrey Tyler Kelley, Emily Grace Kendall, Joshua Chase Kiker, Ashton Cole King, Rileigh Danielle Kirsch, Haleigh Jade Landers
M-Q
Jacob Kale Malsy, Evan Lee Marshall, JaWaylon Deonte Mcgregor, Ana Alyse Mills, Charles Gordon Mize, Dalton Tanner Mize, Blake Lee Moorer, Andrew James Murner, Colby Bryce Nelson, Vanessa Autumn Novak, Dalton Ray Page, Desirae Georgianna Parker, Brody Mark Phillips, Gerald Levi Wayne Pogue, Haley Nicole Pritchett, Daniel Cole Proper
R-T
Joseph Wayne Ribis, Gabriel Kaige Roberts, Briley Dawn Scott, Kaylin Alorra Scott, Lyndee Faith Sims, Faith Anela Smith, Dylan Ray Sparks, Karmyn Alexis Sparks, Candice Danielle Taylor, Leah Darlene Tolbert, Charles Gabriel Travis
U-Z
Robert Zachary Ulm, Anna Marie Voss, Amber Nicole Walker, Madisen Allana Ward, Ethan Paul Warren, Joshua Blake Watts, Aubrey Lynn Wilkie, Brayden Carter Wright and Jocelyn Star Youngblood