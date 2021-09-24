Calhoun County Commission thanks Hodges for past service

Outgoing Calhoun County Commissioner Tim Hodges was the man of the hour at the commission meeting Thursday as his colleagues marked his transition to a key administrative role.
Hodges, who served residents of District 2, will be moving down the hall from the commission chambers when he assumes the duties of Calhoun County Revenue Commissioner on Oct. 1, taking over from Karen Roper.
District 3 Commissioner Carolyn Henderson presented Hodges with a plaque and thanked him for his service at a Thursday meeting.
Hodges, after dabbing his eyes with his handkerchief, thanked the commissioners for their support during the past 11 years.
“We have transitioned so much,” Hodges said, making fond reference to the late Eli Henderson and Pappy Dunn, both distinguished commissioners themselves.
“Eli was like a father, and Pappy was a wonderful man. Calhoun County is in good shape, and I was able to serve with the first female chairperson,” he said, in reference to Carolyn Henderson.
Getting down to business, the commissioners unanimously passed the fiscal 2022 budget and approved the donation of two properties. The Coldwater Barn property, at 0 Turner Road, was given to Oxford, and the DeArmanville Barn property, at 2635 Old Downing Mill Road, was given to the Back Country Horsemen of America, which operates from the horse trails at McClellan.
Applications for two businesses seeking licenses for alcohol sales were approved.The first was for a retail beer and wine business for off-premises sales for SmartMart at 8149 McClellan Boulevard, and a second was for a lounge/retail liquor sales for the business, Alis Beverage Center, at 5105 Choccolocco Road.
“I want to recognize the staff who worked hard on this budget,” Commissioner J.D. Hess said. “Also, I wish happy birthday to a longtime Calhoun County resident, 90-year-old Orville McKleroy.”
McKleroy, who was known for his work coaching young people, also once placed 12th in the nation in a horseshoe competition.
“Also, I want to invite people to attend Camp McClellan’s Sassy Tails event from nine o’clock to one on Saturday. It is wonderful to see what the children will get to do.”
In other business, the commission:
— Addressed properties that are in violation of the nuisance codes.
— Renewed a contract with Informa Software Co.
— Hired three new employees.
— Awarded a contract for brush control to Bailey’s Bushhogging.
— Awarded contracts for uniforms for employees at the sheriff’s office and correction officers.
— Appointed Assistant County Administrator Melissia Wood to the Investing in Alabama Counties Operations Council.
— Appointed Commissioner Carolyn Henderson to represent the commission on the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council.