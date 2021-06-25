Breaking into tractor sales business just once apparently wasn't enough for Talladega man

A Talladega man has been arrested and charged with two counts of burglary stemming from break-ins at Talladega Tractor Sales last month.
Joe Nathan Moten, 56, is being held on a $7,500 bond on the two burglary counts, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Moten had actually been in jail since May 16, when he was arrested for shoplifting at Tractor Supply Company for allegedly stealing two shirts, a pair pants and a Husqvarna hedge trimmer. He was also arrested on four failure-to-appear warrants.
Moten is accused of breaking into Talladega Tractor Sales on at least two occasions, on the nights of May 10 and May 13 of this year. He is also a suspect in several other after hours business burglaries, including at Ace Hardware and Marvin’s, but as of Tuesday, he has only been charged with burglary in the two Talladega Tractor Sales cases.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.