Book review: “Send for Me” tells a story of family, obligation and self

“Send for Me,” Lauren Fox’s new novel, is one of those books that can, at the same time, hold readers close and haunt them.
As in her previous works, front and center is family. But Fox sidesteps a straightforward narrative in order to suggest the timelessness of her themes. In three different settings and through three different cultures she examines what it is like to be a stranger in a strange land as she focuses on members of the same family.
“Send for Me” isn’t exactly an historical novel, though. It is about survival, to be sure, but survival in its many permutations.
In Germany during the 1930’s, Klara puts aside notions that life has been subtly changing for her Jewish family and others like them. After all, “toil is a constant in her life.” And there is the family bakery that she runs with her husband Julius to provide for themselves and their daughter Annelise.
Annelise wants more from life than the bakery. She’s still mourning the break-up with her first boyfriend Max as she walks to the bakery early every morning. Maybe, thinks Annelise, life with divorced shoe salesman Walter Goldmann will be the answer. They marry and have a daughter named Ruth.
Yet a “breathless fog of hate” builds: previously loyal customers avoid the bakery, former friends now tell her that she is unsuitable, more and more government restrictions manifest themselves. Then Walter is told by a former friend that in order for his new family to survive they must escape Germany.
But what of Annelise’s parents? They will stay, and Annelise’s new family will find a sponsor for them among the Jewish families they will meet in their new city of Milwaukee.
That responsibility, though, often takes a painful backseat to the new country, the new family and the new life Annelise is navigating her way through.
Decades later, “Send for Me” focuses on Clare, who is the daughter of Ruth and therefore Annelise’s granddaughter. Clare’s situation is rather much like that of Annelise before the departure to America: family attachments, family scars, family duty.
Clare has recently met Matthew, a young journalist taking a sabbatical from England to finish up a degree in ecology. Matthew, divorced, has a young son Jack back in London, a son he is totally devoted to.
Meanwhile, Clare uncovers a stack of her grandmother’s letters, has them translated from German, and uncovers in herself a connection to the past, a connection that gives her the courage to embrace her future.
What makes all of this so winning, so very touching, are the risks Fox takes with her novel’s structure. She moves with great enthusiasm among time frames, from pre-World War II Germany to wartime Milwaukee to contemporary London.
And, as her narrative moves back and forth through time, she sprinkles in bits and pieces – some are long paragraphs, others are brief sentences – from the letters Clare has had translated. Those fragments connect Annelise and Clare to the past and also create a genuine sense of urgency about the future.
Rather than being distracting, though, rather than verging on gimmickry, these devices augment Fox’s themes of family and connection and memory. A Jewish mother will rush her infant granddaughter home in abject fear of the Nazi political climate. Years later, that same granddaughter’s own child is fearful of leaving the safe arms of her family in order to meet the young son of the man she is attracted to.
But Fox also embraces the promise of the future. She wholly endorses what all her characters, whether they be like Annelise or Clare, learn about themselves and the world. It is something Walter comes to accept years after his move to America: “Even pain could bring joy. It wasn’t a trade-off, and it didn’t give him comfort; it was just something true.”
“Send for Me” is one of those quiet books that resonates long after its final pages. It is about family – especially mothers and daughters. It is also about obligation and self. Its beautifully rendered vignettes are, in essence, about “the fraying wire” that connects us to the past.
Lauren Fox, freely admits in her Acknowledgements: “I have been living with this book for a long time.” It would be fair to say that so has each one of us.
Steven Whitton is a retired Professor of English.