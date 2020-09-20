Book review: Experimental novel takes a terrifying excursion into a totalitarian world

“Bottled Goods,” Sophie van Llewyn’s first novel, was originally published in Britain two years ago. Long-listed for the 2019 Women’s Prize, it is just making its appearance in this country.
Van Llewyn dedicates her novel to “my father and to the heroes of the Romanian Revolution of 1989.” It is a stark depiction of an ongoing fight for independence — both as an individual and as a woman — during the Communist regime of Nicolae Ceaușescu. Although often bleak, “Bottled Goods” also contains some wickedly funny moments.
The novel is flash fiction, a genre that attempts to condense what it has to say into the fewest words possible. Flash fiction tries to tell big, rich, complex stories quickly and concisely. Often, there’s a twist or surprise at the end. Setting up expectations and then turning them upside down in a short space is basically the hallmark of effective flash fiction.
“Bottled Goods” has 51 sections filling out its 180 pages. Some of those sections are carefully plotted storytelling; some are charts. Some are lists; some are commentaries. All sections are short, some as short as one paragraph.
There’s even an occasional touch of magical realism.
But don’t be the least bit put off or frightened by all of this, for “Bottled Goods” is absolutely compelling from the first.
Alina is 26 years old in the summer of 1969. She is “a translator and a tour guide for the German tourists at her hotel.” The other German-speaking tour guide is Liviu, the young man Alina will marry almost as quickly as he will fall for her mismatched eyes: one gray and one brown.
The marriage quickly sours, however. Liviu is hardly the promising scholar Alina thought him to be. For example, on her wedding night, Alina thinks of herself as nobility held captive by a peasant. And, in the wake of the defection of Liviu’s brother to France, the newlyweds have become little more than suspected enemies of the state.
Both now work as teachers, as dictated by the state. Liviu hates teaching history, and Alina readily compromises herself professionally to obtain the apple strudels that Liviu craves but can ill afford. When she decides not to report a student of hers for bringing a “forbidden” magazine to class, Alina is in turn reported by a recalcitrant student.
“Alina thinks how nice it would be to emerge … into a different reality … where she doesn’t have to tremble every time she comes home for fear that two agents of the Secret Services are waiting for her.”
By this point, even Alina’s Aunt Theresa has to resort to extremes to protect Alina and Liviu. But less and less, even the measures she takes — she has connections to gasoline as well as to the spirit world — never quite fend off the dangers posed by the forbidding Secret Service agent who regularly visits Alina each week for pastries and talk.
Those visits escalate to a terrifying level, so much so that we come to realize that Alina is regarded as little more than goods “bottled” by the state. It is one of the novel’s most horrifying moments.
There are also the dangers posed by Alina’s self-absorbed, Machiavellian mother. Her allegiance to the state bespeaks a horrifying maternity, although she does ultimately suffer an end that is both devastating and riotously satisfying.
Balancing that horror are the moments with Aunt Theresa, particularly the help she provides, gold-braceleted arms akimbo, channeling the spirit world. (At the beginning of the novel, Aunt Theresa buries the body of Alina’s grandfather, a former member of the Liberal Party, shrunken to pint-size for his safety, saying “We rarely kept him in the bird cage, you see.”)
Then Alina and Liviu decide to defect. And then Alina’s mother threatens to report her daughter’s plans to the authorities.
“Bottled Goods” is a terrifying excursion into a totalitarian world. It is a world in which the individual matters not at all, a world where liberties are of no consequence, a world in which betrayals of every kind are not only encouraged but expected.
Despite its occasional wit and its experimental nature, the true weight of Sophie van Llewyn’s novel lies in its proposition that the “bottle” must be destroyed to ensure the survival of the “goods” within.
Steven Whitton is a retired Professor of English.