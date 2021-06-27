Book review: Author debuts with a wise and winning multilayered guessing game

There’s so much to say about “How to Kidnap the Rich,” the intriguingly titled first novel by Rahul Raina, that it’s difficult to know where to begin.
With its author? The book’s back cover tells us “Rahul Raina divides his time between Oxford and Delhi. He is twenty-eight years old and splits his time between running a consultancy in England and working and teaching English in India. ‘How to Kidnap the Rich’ was written in the hundred degree-plus heat of New Delhi.”
With its dedication? It’s certainly a grabber: “For my family, who were terrified this book was going to be about them.”
With the book itself? It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what genre it is. It is part caper, part love story, part crime novel, and part satire of the caste system still prevalent in India.
With its opening? It’s one that is, quite simply, a cockeyed wonder: “The first kidnapping wasn’t my fault. The others – those were definitely me.” With its skewed, constantly shifting plot? It’s a plot that’s just as lopsided as the world it examines, a world in which sworn enemies become valued friends and a world in which kidnappings become emancipations.
Or with its decidedly off-kilter sense of humor? Its facetiousness calls to mind both the Donald Westlake escapades involving the Dortmunder gang as well as the cheeky novels of Carl Hiaasen set in his beloved, if wonky, Florida.
In the middle of all this is “Ramesh Kumar – Educational Consultant.” What that means, Ramesh will immodestly explain to anyone who asks, is that “I am one of the best exam-takers in Delhi, and so I must be one of the very best in the world. … We are where the Fulbright scholarships and visiting fellowships and grants are born.”
Ramesh, however, turns out to be decidedly poor. His father sells tea on the streets of Delhi. His family is “lower lower middle class.” Years ago, he received his schooling by coincidence: Sister Claire, a French nun, took a liking to Ramesh and insisted his father allow her to become the boy’s teacher.
For the right price, Ramesh, now the entrepreneur, will take the All India Examination for any male student. It’s a state exam he calls “the gateway to the best universities, the brightest futures, the whitest lives.” The top ten participants each year are always regarded as immediate celebrities.
Which is the problem 24-year old Ramesh faces when the “All India” he takes for a callow 18-year-old receives the top score of the year. Rudraksh Saxena, who never sat for any part of the test, becomes an instant celebrity.
Ramesh admits, “Little did I know Rudi was going to be the client who changed my life.” In fact, Rudi remains in the public eye, because he is given his own television quiz show to host, a show called “Beat the Brain.” Ramesh, to protect himself, quickly decides to oversee Rudi’s management.
But the magic of the novel lies in Raina’s refusal to turn “How to Kidnap the Rich” into an underdog’s fairy tale. It is, after all, about kidnappings – several of them. Its language is peppered with the scatological.
It is also very much about fathers and sons. (Says Ramesh, “My nightmare was that I would literally become my father … my eyes and face and brain turning into his.”). It is about friendship, too, something genuine his initial relationship with Rudi becomes.
There are some risky shifts in tone -- shifts that, it turns out, complement rather than detract from the novel’s forward momentum. Raina, for example, pretty much halts his fast-moving plot for a few chapters to poignantly recount the relationship between Sister Claire and Ramesh and the sacrifices each makes for the other, in effect establishing a family for both. The author also finds time to winningly recount Ramesh’s growing attraction to Priya, the beguiling assistant producer of Rudi’s television show.
There is also Ramesh’s running commentary about India’s contemporary culture. That commentary is always caustic and always spot-on, even when about himself. Says Ramesh about being an educational consultant: “All you had to be was clever, morally flexible, unmemorable, unthreatening, [an] invisible man.”
Brilliantly observed, “How to Kidnap the Rich” is Rahul Raina’s wise and winning multilayered guessing game. It is a striking and remarkably insightful debut.
Steven Whitton is a retired Professor of English.