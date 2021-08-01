Book review: A‌ ‌shattering‌ ‌novel‌ ‌about‌ ‌a‌ ‌pandemic‌ ‌is‌ ‌suddenly‌ ‌all‌ ‌too‌ ‌real‌ ‌

By the end of “Phase Six,” the new novel from Jim Shepard, anyone will be hard-pressed not to contemplate personal responses to our current pandemic.
Author of 2015’s “The Book of Aron,” Shepard has stated that his latest work was completed before the recent outbreak even showed itself. (Set a few years from now, the book occasionally refers to a former COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps an editorial decision as the book was being prepped for publication.)
The book’s prescience, nonetheless, remains absolutely shattering.
Its plot is somewhat reminiscent of that of “The Book of Aron.” In each novel, there’s a young boy at the center of a worldwide disaster: World War II for Aron, a young survivor of the Warsaw Ghetto; a worldwide pandemic for Aleq, Patient Zero of a raging health crisis.
“Phase 6” is the label given by the World Health Organization to the highest pandemic level, “designating for anyone who might have missed it by this point that a global pandemic was officially underway.” Shepard presents that health crisis through the eyes of primarily three characters.
Aleq lives in Greenland in the small village of Ilimanaq, an area that has been pretty much decimated by the rapid increase of drilling enterprises. After four nights exploring a mining camp, Aleq discovers a fissure where, as Shepard ironically reminds us, “two days earlier the drill bit’s relentless pounding on the rock had finally broken the chemical bonds holding it to its ledge,” thus releasing “a cluster of molecules that had previously thrived in the respiratory tract of an early variant of the Bering goose … during the Holocene glaciation [and that] had been reintroduced to the air and the warming sun.”
Aleq is quick to share his discovery with his buddy Malik. Soon after, though, 11-year-old Aleq comes to understand that he is responsible for both the release of “The Thing of Darkness” and for the deaths of everyone he cares about: those in his own family, his buddy Malik and Malik’s family and, by extension, their entire village and possibly all of humanity.
Sent to Greenland by America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are Danice Torrone and Jeannine Dziri. Danice, who thinks of herself as “a medical detective,” oversees all lab work and decisions medical. Jeannine enjoys “the solitary focus of the lab work more than dealing with patients.” They form an alliance that serves as a force against professional roadblocks, from floundering political agencies to the personal anxieties of their families and friends.
When Aleq becomes part of that alliance, “Phase Six” becomes a deeply moving response to human fragility and human resilience in the midst of a world essentially on fire.
There are moments that are absolutely devastating: Val, a devoted doctor at New York’s Rochester General Hospital, realizes that she has contracted the disease in a horrifying first-hand delineation of her symptoms.
There are also moments that are unbelievably moving: Branislav, a children’s therapist, discovers a way to earn Aleq’s trust, declaring “I just want to give him a chance to participate in a new story.”
And there’s the ongoing search for answers, despite the best in the battle realizing far too often that “reality was being abandoned the way you might walk away from farmland that had lost its water source.”
“Phase Six” has been exhaustively researched and, despite its brevity, is an exhausting read. It is hardly an entertaining thriller. Instead, it serves as Jim Shepard’s agonizing reminder that the times we are experiencing just now are indeed the real thing.
Steven Whitton is a retired Professor of English.