Sylacauga, Childersburg boys set to renew rivalry tonight

Christian Twymon scores eight in region final, Feb. 2020

Sylacauga's Christian Twymon.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga coach Kent Fullington knew about the rivalry with Childersburg before taking over the program last season. Still, his first game more than lived up to that hype when the Aggies took the lead moments before the final buzzer sounded in overtime.

"Our last three contests with them were just slugfests," Fullington said. "They were back-and-forth affairs, and we were fortunate to come out on top."

