Birmingham musician Bob Marston talks new record

Birmingham has always had a tight knit group of musicians that I’ve loved to go see live. They have a number of clubs that I’ve always loved to check out, chief amongst them Iron City, Workplay and Saturn. The radio stations have broken artists first for major labels, examples being Matchbox 20 and John Mayer. The community has a mix of writers, singers and musicians always ready to lend a hand.
My newest fave is Bob Marston. He’s a loquacious fellow with his heart on his sleeve. He’s a Birmingham vet with a new record out and a tour on the way. His album harkens back to the days of the Grateful Dead and associated acts; it also deserves to be heard and toured behind.
Q: You’ve got a new record coming out, you must be really excited about that.
A: I’m thrilled. About half of the songs were written between 2004 through 2014, and the other half was written in 2020. In February 2020, I wrote “Thank You First” for my mom, then I wrote “So Long,” which is the title track of the record in April. I feel as though I became a better musician and really evolved a lot. I’m able to understand the structures of music and began to put more effort into writing. It worked because not only did I finish enough songs to fill out the record, but I kept writing and the EP that I put out last is the result of the effort I put in. This is an album that is 15 years in the making, so the title track is called “So Long.” When making records, you are always going to make compromises — it’s just inevitable. It’s an art that forces you to make decisions; once you’ve made that decision, you can’t unmake it and you’ve just got to follow that to the end.
I see you’ve got a couple of guys from St. Paul and the Broken Bones in your bio that are playing on the record.
That’s Chad Fisher on trombone and Allen Ransetter on trumpet. Then there is Gary Wheat who I know from Chad, he is the saxophone and clarinet player. Actually, Chad and Gary both worked with one of my heroes here locally in Birmingham, a guy named Heath Green.
Heath Green? Is it the Make Shifters maybe?
Yes, that was his most recent project. I wrote a song about Heath, and we covered about 3 or 4 of his songs in our live act. Heath’s music is so good and realistically it works with what my brother and I write. It’s got a little different flavor that really adds a variety to the music that we make. I recently met Chad and Gary at one of Heath’s shows. They have both been big on the Birmingham jazz scene and music in general, even before I got back to town in 2010. I guess they had been pretty active since maybe the late ’90s, early 2000s. Chad is the second trombone player they’ve had for St. Paul. I’ve known Chad and Gary for a very long time and I told Chad, “hey I’d like you to put a trombone, trumpet, saxophone/clarinet and horn section together to put on four of the tracks for this record, and I’d like for you to bring Gary on saxophone and clarinet and whoever you want to get for trumpet.” He got Allen and those guys are on 4 tracks: Sunday, Lying Eyes, By the Way, and Pick Up Your Guitar.
I chose them primarily because I have worked with Chad in the past and I knew I would be comfortable working in the studio when it came to communicating what I needed. I knew I could rely on their experiences with other musicians and horns to help me. They could close the gap between abstract and conceptual stuff.
What are your plans for the rest of the year?
Come this fall, we will be slowing down a bit and playing some fraternities as well as some clubs. In addition to that, we are going to be recording the next record throughout the fall. We hope to put it out a little earlier than expected.
Larry May is the owner of CD Cellar record store on Noble Street in downtown Anniston.