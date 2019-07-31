Backers of Ward 4 exit cite housing market, stagnation

Charles Turner says his desire to leave Anniston isn’t about race. It’s only indirectly about schools and City Council infighting.

Mostly, he says, it’s about the marketplace.

Phillip Tutor: Forward 4 All ‘very awkward’ for Oxford While everyone is rightly mulling the potential fallout from an Anniston implosion if the city's Ward 4 redraws itself into Oxford, the asymmetric effect on Oxford is just as compelling.

“I can’t speak for everybody,” Turner said. “But I think a lot of us are concerned that as long as we’re in Anniston we won’t get the full price when we sell our homes.”

Turner, an Anniston lawyer, acknowledged Wednesday that he’s the author of a six-page draft proposal that would have Ward 4 and surrounding neighborhoods deannexed from the city of Anniston and moved into neighboring Oxford. And he acknowledged that Forward 4 All, a nonprofit he and other Ward 4 residents founded last week, was indeed set up to advocate for the Ward 4 exit.

Turner’s six-page plan, if passed by the Legislature, would split Anniston in half. In some ways, it already has.

The proposed annexation area, which includes the residential neighborhoods that dot the hills of the city’s southeastern quadrant, is home to more than 9,000 people, according to census figures. Those same census numbers show Anniston’s total population as less than 22,000.

The city as a whole is majority-black. Ward 4 is about 70 percent white and affluent compared to the rest of the city. (Anniston’s poverty rate at the last census was 29 percent.) The proposed departure of Ward 4 had some of the city’s black leaders on edge earlier this week, with City Councilman Ben Little calling the move “the pinnacle of racism.”

Turner, who lives in the hills above Tenth Street Elementary School, said he and other deannexation advocates are really worried about one thing: the sales price of their homes. The population of the city is aging, he said. Empty-nesters want to downsize. But family-sized homes, he said, are hard to sell.

“The school system is the biggest difference between Anniston and Oxford,” he said. “The Anniston school system has been labeled as troubled and failing.”

Building a bill

Turner’s proposal has garnered only the slightest of nods from officials with the power to make annexation happen, but it’s been the talk of political Anniston for weeks.

State Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, on Tuesday said he’d asked legislative staff to draw up a bill for a Ward 4 deannexation at the request of unnamed Anniston residents. He said he didn’t know what the draft of that bill would eventually look like or whether he’d support it.

Turner’s annexation proposal, written in the style of a bill, would move Ward 4 and the nearby neighborhoods from Anniston to Oxford by vote of the Legislature — without a referendum in either city or any action by the city councils. Turner claims that’s possible under state law. He said he sent the proposal to legislative staff, and that only the description of the annexed area remains to be ironed out.

“I know what the hold-up is,” Turner said. “It’s a legal description of the land. We’re getting a surveyor to work on that description.”

Officials in both Anniston and Oxford say they’re not sure the Legislature can deannex and reannex parts of a city without a request from the cities involved. And there are other potential pitfalls, some deeply embedded in the city’s racial history.

“If this moves forward, I would expect a great deal of interest from the lawyers in Lee v. Macon,” said Joan Frazier, who represents Ward 4 on the Anniston Board of Education and is a former superintendent of Anniston schools.

Frazier noted that the city is still under a consent decree in the late-1960s court case that integrated Anniston’s schools. Every year, federal officials review the decisions of the court system to make sure they’re not adopting policies that would tend to make schools more segregated. Major changes often need court approval.

Frazier said she’s personally opposed to deannexation as a Ward 4 resident.

“If I wanted to live somewhere else, outside the city limits of Anniston, I would move there,” she said.

Schools and sacrifices

Attempts to reach Anniston schools Superintendent D. Ray Hill and school board chairman Robert Houston for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful. But Turner said a switch to Oxford zoning would immediately make Ward 4 homes more desirable to buyers.

“Just Google Anniston schools and Oxford schools and see what you get,” he said.

For the past five years, the state has compiled a list of “failing” schools, under a 2013 bill largely created by Marsh, the Anniston senator. Anniston has no schools on that list, though Anniston High and Anniston Middle have been on it in the past. The school system earned a “C” on statewide school system report cards last year.

The city’s student body is almost entirely black. Turner, who is white, said race isn’t a factor in his push to leave the city.

But it is a factor for Glen Ray, the local NAACP leader who also lives in Ward 4.

“I’m making a sacrifice to help my people have a voice in the city,” Ray said.

Ray said Anniston is stuck because of constant 3-2 votes, along racial lines, on the City Council. He said majority-black wards haven’t received their fair share of funding in the past. A Ward 4 departure, he said, would shake up the political system and potentially move things forward.

Turner on Tuesday described Ray as a board member of Forward 4 All, the deannexation group. Ray isn’t listed among the directors named when the organization was created last week, but Turner said the board is growing.

‘Monumental task’

Anniston Mayor Jack Draper says the departure of Ward 4 would actually be “a tremendous blow” to the wards that would remain in the city.

“I’m totally opposed to this thing,” said Draper, who is white and lives in Ward 4.

Departure would cost the city a large chunk of its revenue, Draper said. He said that would create an immediate problem in paying for the police and firefighters retirement fund — an obligation the city can’t simply cut back the way it can cut back on current staff.

The move is just as daunting to Oxford officials, who say they never asked for half of Anniston.

“I wouldn’t dare to try and pull that one off,” said Oxford Mayor Alton Craft.

Craft cited the city’s annexation, years ago, of the Coldwater area. It worked to the city’s ultimate benefit, he said, but it also imposed $26 million in new costs to set up new services and take over a school. He said he’d consult with department heads before taking on any annexation proposal, but had no desire to take on such a large project.

“That would be a monumental task,” Craft said.

Attempts to reach Oxford school system officials, for comment on the prospect of absorbing new students, were unsuccessful.