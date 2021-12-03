B.B. Comer boys hope larger lineup, increased experience leads to successful season

Perhaps no player better represents who B.B. Comer wants to be this season more than a 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore named Chris Wilson.
“If you know we are playing through you, you got to be big for us,” B.B. Comer coach Michael Hale said. “You got to be a leader on the court offensive and defensively. You got to be big in the paint. … He’s definitely going to be a guy that we want to play through. We’re going to be tough. It is going to be hard to play us with the size we got.”
Wilson flashed numerous times throughout the season, but he really broke out when he scored more than 90 points in his last three games. Unfortunately for the Tigers, he suffered a season-ending injury days before B.B. Comer’s 59-50 loss in the area semifinals last season.
“The focus for this team that we are now, where we ended our last season was unacceptable,” Hale said. “It was not okay where we ended. We do not feel that we played how we should.”
Wilson will be joined inside by 6-foot-2, 280-pound junior Zack Carpenter.
“Their size is going to be hard to match. … Both of them can step out and shoot the 3-ball, which will surprise you,” Hale said. “When a 280-pound guy steps out and shoots the 3-ball consistently, it is going to be tough to guard us.”
Of course, Carpenter’s size and 3-point shooting is just a taste of what he brings to the Tigers’ table.
“Zack is a leader for our team,” Hale said. “Zack, he don’t talk a lot, but when he talks they listen."
While Carpenter picks his moments more carefully, Korey Anderson Jr. is the guy Hale, and the Tigers will look to for vocal leadership when the games get tight this season.
Of course, everything this season is really about opening up the offense for Chris Garrett. He led the Tigers in scoring most nights last season, but teams were often able to hone in on him, especially late in games.
Hale believes that won’t be the case this season. The inside duo of Wilson and Carpenter should force teams to try and take those two guys away. Plus, sophomore Kamore Harris proved himself as a capable although inconsistent No. 2 scoring option late last season.
This season, Harris already looks and acts like a much different player, as evidenced by his role in B.B. Comer's historic run in the football playoffs.
“Kamore matured this football season,” Hale said. “I just hope it translates and continues to carry over to the basketball court.”
If it does, and Harris can emerge as a consistent scoring threat in his own right, then things should be that much easier for Garrett, who Hale said refined all aspects of his offensive game this offseason. That should, in theory, make Garrett less reliant on taking the same driving approach to the basket he leaned on late last season.
“He’s the guy that can score when he wants, how he wants,” Hale said of Garrett. “When he decides to go score the basketball, it is going to be tough to guard this guy.”