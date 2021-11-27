Author Karen White speaks at Anniston’s public library

You’ve heard about Charleston. You’ve been to Charleston. But you haven’t seen the South Carolina city that exists in the novels by Karen White, the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who will speak Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County.
In fact, you can’t imagine the Charleston that White depicts. She has visited the coastal city on enough occasions to get beneath the surface of its grand houses and oak-lined streets — not only to create characters, but to make Charleston a character in itself.
“My favorite time to be there is during Christmas,” White said. But as readers discover, the Christmas spirit is not the only spirit felt. There are dark spirits inside the historic homes, and secrets that must come to light. Only then can the residents find peace.
White will present her final book in the seven-book Tradd Street fiction series, “The Attic on Queen Street,” on Tuesday. Both Queen and Tradd streets are downtown corridors. Both provide backgrounds for action by one of her main characters, Melanie Middleton, who lives at the fictitious 55 Tradd St.
The characters in her novels and their involvement in the unnerving situations make “The Girl on Legare Street,” (the novel I’m reading now) hard to put down. Melanie’s mother, Ginnette, has come back to town after having left 35 years ago without saying goodbye to her daughter. Melanie dreads seeing her again but is forced to listen to Ginnette’s warning to Melanie (after a premonition) that she’s in danger: Something evil is about to happen, Ginnette insists.
Besides the mystery, there’s the history. In “The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street,” a long-lost Revolutionary War treasure may be somewhere on Melanie’s property. Within the pages of “The Attic on Queen Street” the presence of a Civil War girl seems real.
Readers’ emails and letters to White reflect a large interest in her series. “They’ve asked me how soon the final one will be available, they’ve been waiting,” the writer commented.
To learn why these novels are so much in demand, come to White’s presentation on Tuesday. It is a free event.
JSU A Cappella Choir performs Tuesday
A tradition is being revived when Jacksonville State University’s A Cappella Choir presents its Christmas concert at Anniston First United Methodist Church. The concert titled “Noel!” will be Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The opening selection, “Noel” is newly composed and in the African tradition. “Cum Sancto Spirtu” from “Gloria” is by Hyo-Won Woo, a Korean composer, and uses a combination of Korean and Western elements. There will be hymns, carols and traditional popular songs, music about the things we enjoy,” said Eliezer Yanson, Director of Choral Activities. Rachel Park is serving as pianist.
“This is a time for getting together again, a good re-start after the pandemic,” Dr. Yanson said. “I hope it will be a blessing to all who come as we meditate on the meaning of the holidays.”
There are 43 members in the A Cappella Choir representing different majors (music, music education, film, communication, forensic investigation, biology, elementary education and drama).
‘Nutcracker’ valuable experience for local cast
Eleven-year old Harper Scott will be seen on the Nutcracker stage in Anniston for the fifth year, according to Betsy Davis, representing the Knox Nutcracker planning committee. She has been taking dance at the World of Performing Arts for 9 years.
The story acted out by dancers in “The Nutcracker” never changes from year to year as we watch it on the APAC stage. But there are other changes, and they are positive. The changes come with new children auditioning each year, or there is the good feeling coming from Harper’s abiding enthusiasm in being in the ballet. A good situation gets better with each production as we see new young faces on stage and in the audience.
Anniston’s Christmas spirit shines in store windows, parties, parades and church services, but to me, it’s the children’s reaction to the special effects that is cause célèbre.
Quite naturally, the grace, movements and scenery on the stage attract a great deal of attention from the viewers. But the most interesting aspect is the look on a child’s face when Dr. and Frau Stahlbaum’s Christmas party room grows dark and the mysterious Herr Drosselmeier enters and gifts Marie with a toy nutcracker.
Later in Act 1, Marie’s nutcracker is broken by her jealous brother, Fritz. But in Marie’s dream it comes to life, battles the mice and then changes into a handsome prince. If this isn’t enough excitement, the Christmas tree grows…and grows, as children watch in astonished wonder.
Thirty-four children — girls for the most part — are in “The Nutcracker,” and have the experience of performing with professional dancers from The Alabama Ballet. In fact, representatives from the ballet company are present at local cast auditions. Then, the first rehearsal is an intensive two-day requirement, and hard work follows for everyone.
“We are so fortunate to have the Alabama Ballet with us in order to give the young cast a learning experience,” said Davis. Recently, a rehearsal for the young dancers was in the company’s studio in Birmingham.
Tickets may be purchased from Pam McKenzie at 256-282-9176 or online at knoxnutcracker.org (service fees apply).