Ashville Parade Booster holds 46th annual Miss Parade of Roses pageant

The Ashville Band Boosters held its 45th annual Parade of Roses Beauty Pageant. The pageant was held at the Ashville High School. The following were honored for each of their respective division:
Miss Parade of Roses (16- to 17-year-old division): Sara Pauline Keel was named the Miss Parade of Roses winner. First alternate was given to Trinity Buse and second alternate to Adrianna Engle.
Keel also took home awards for best smile and most photogenic. Buse was awarded best hair and best dress while Engle won best mask.
Miss Eternity (13- to 14-year-old division): Miley Renee Gordon was crowned Miss Eternity. She also won the awards for best dress and Miss Photogenic.
Lily Collins was named first alternate and best hair. Second alternate, best mask and best smile was given to Samantha Rose Gidley.
Miss Southern Delight (11- to 12-year-old): Krymson Owens was given the Miss Southern Delight title. She also took home the award for best dress.
First alternate, best hair and Miss Photogenic went to Ally-Blake Holloway. Second alternate and best smile was awarded to Alissa Michelle Gragg.
Georgia Marie Fidley was given the best mask medal for her division.
Miss Rose Princess (9- to 10-year-old division): Kaleigh Victoria Grier was announced the Miss Rose Princess winner and Miss Photogenic. First alternate was given to Rainy Wilson and second to Georgia Elise Shull.
Best dress and best smile went to Kennedy Ryan Mostella. Best hair went to Hanna Aubrie Jones and while Best Mask to Emma Marie Grant.
Little Miss Rose Petal (7- to 8-year-old division): Julia Reese Young was named Little Miss Rose Petal and Miss Photogenic for her division. She was also given the award for best hair.
First alternate went to Camille Mostella who also won best dress and best mask. Lydia Lemley was named second alternate and best smile.
Little Miss Fancy Pants (5- to 6-year-old division): Finley Hart was crowned Little Miss Fancy Pants. First alternate and best dress went to Koy Elisabeth Wall. Second alternate and best mask went to Ella Dooley.
Allison Annette Jones was named best smile while Sarah Grace Dingler won best hair. Miss Photogenic went to Breanna Rachelle Ingram
Miss Angel Face (3 to 4-year-old division): Laelah Cottingham was named little Miss Angel Face, best smile and Miss Photogenic. First alternate, best hair and best dress went to Lakelyn Rose Wall. Calliope Rosa Rae Owens took home first place and best mask.
Little Miss Twinkle Toes (19-month to 2-year-old division): Maelin Danielle Miller was crowned the winner of the Little Miss Twinkle Toes division. She was also awarded best smile and best mask.
First alternate and best dress went to Londyn Mercedes LaCoste. Second alternate, Miss Photogenic and best hair went to Paisleigh Gutierrez.
Little Miss Tiny Petals (7 to 18-month-old division): Aurora Brooke Battles was crowned Little Miss Tiny Petals and given the award for best smile. Oaklynn Cross was named first alternate, best hair and Miss Photogenic. Second alternate, best dress and best mask went to Brinlee Thomas.
Little Miss Rosebud (0 to 6-month-old division): Tatum-Crystine Virginia Hinton was named Little Miss Rose Bud and best smile. First alternate and Miss Photogenic went to Presley Colley. JoLeigh Gragg was named second alternate and best mask.